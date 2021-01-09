Master Contract Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,668.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $303,081.08 and approximately $4,668.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,289.63 or 0.03193143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.