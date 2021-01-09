Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) Stock Price Up 200%

Shares of Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) rose 200% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Mastery Education Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEDH)

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

