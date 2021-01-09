MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Trading Up 1,988,650%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)’s stock price was up 1,988,650% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

