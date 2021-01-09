Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 38,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

