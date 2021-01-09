McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.