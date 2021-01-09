McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $215.87 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

