MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,981.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.94 or 0.02998745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00418191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.01127764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00349590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00176785 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.