Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $433.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00434894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 132.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,367,727 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.