MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

