Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.59

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $29.16. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 39,898 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

