Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price fell 6.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $79.47 and last traded at $79.50. 973,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 505,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Specifically, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $968,841 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

