Meta Market Capitalization Hits $19.25 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003321 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,146,458 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

