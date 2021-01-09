Metacoin (MTC) Price Hits $0.0829 on Major Exchanges

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $88.84 million and $50,238.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00278668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.43 or 0.02828688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012142 BTC.

About Metacoin

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

