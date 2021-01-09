Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 17.2%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s share price shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.04. 7,034,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 2,394,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -2.32.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

