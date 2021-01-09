MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE MET opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

