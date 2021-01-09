MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 398.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 727,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

MetLife stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

