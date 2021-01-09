MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.