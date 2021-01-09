Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

MU traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,272,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,174,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

