Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 51,272,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,174,324. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

