Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $83.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

