MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 3,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

