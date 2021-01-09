Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of MLND opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

