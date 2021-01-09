Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

MIME stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 696,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,201. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $262,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

