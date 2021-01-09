Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.73.

MRTX stock opened at $217.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,188 shares of company stock worth $155,620,974 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

