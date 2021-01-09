Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $29,289.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $18.12 or 0.00044218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 173,857 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

