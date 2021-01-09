Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $35.46 or 0.00086993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $12,023.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,171 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

