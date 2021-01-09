Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.30. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.