Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $194.01 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $102.70 million and $985,769.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $194.01 or 0.00475651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.