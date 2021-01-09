Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBT. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MBT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,557. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

