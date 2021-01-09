Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.00. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

