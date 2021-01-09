Moderna’s (MRNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Moderna stock opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,341 shares of company stock worth $55,639,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

