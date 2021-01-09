Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

