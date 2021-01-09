Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.36. Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,165,347 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a PE ratio of -28.18.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.