MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $1,624,887.54 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 15 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $4,088.40.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $359.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

