Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $387.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.53 and its 200 day moving average is $290.06. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $392.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

