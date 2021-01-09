Morgan Stanley Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $122.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

