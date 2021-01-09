Morgan Stanley Has $2.46 Million Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMO opened at $13.81 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

