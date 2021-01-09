Morgan Stanley Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

