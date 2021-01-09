Morgan Stanley Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.