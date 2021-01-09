Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $59.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,505,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

