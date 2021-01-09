Morgan Stanley Purchases 257,361 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,006,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.18 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $50,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

