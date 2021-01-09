Morgan Stanley Sells 223,443 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Raven Industries worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,374,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Raven Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

RAVN opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

