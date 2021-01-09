Morgan Stanley Sells 4,212 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.