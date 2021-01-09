Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.44. 842,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 486,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

