Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) Shares Gap Up to $420.00

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $420.00, but opened at $455.00. Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) shares last traded at $460.50, with a volume of 173,205 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of £98.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.27.

About Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

