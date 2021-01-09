Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. BidaskClub downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.51. 1,482,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

