MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSGN. BidaskClub raised shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 334,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,727. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSG Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MSG Networks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

