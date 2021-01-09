MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Up 5.4%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 169,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 88,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

MTNOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MTN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

MTN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

