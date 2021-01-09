Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.48

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $231.48 and traded as high as $247.50. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) shares last traded at $242.40, with a volume of 378,180 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €240.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €231.48.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

