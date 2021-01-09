Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.34. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.